Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $57.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,871 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $57,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,446. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

