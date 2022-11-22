Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,856 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.08% of AGCO worth $79,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 26.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

