Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tyson Foods worth $45,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 48.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,607. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

