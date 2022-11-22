Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 121,853 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 121,853 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Medtronic worth $268,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Stock Down 5.4 %

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 498,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,015. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

