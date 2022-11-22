Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 885,281 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,281 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Livent worth $66,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Livent by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTHM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.09. 48,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.74. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

