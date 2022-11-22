Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,116 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $6,539,000. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.79. 148,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,476,456. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

