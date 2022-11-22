Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055,928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 665,883 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 6.76% of Canadian Solar worth $126,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 37,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

