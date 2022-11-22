Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

