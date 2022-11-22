Greenleaf Trust Acquires 11,047 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

