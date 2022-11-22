Greenleaf Trust Acquires 236 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $527.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.10 and a 200 day moving average of $481.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.