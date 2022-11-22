Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,970 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $180.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average is $180.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

