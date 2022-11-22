Greenleaf Trust Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

