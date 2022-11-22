Greenleaf Trust Sells 452 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hershey by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $241.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average is $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

