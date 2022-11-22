Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $502,862.60

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $502,862.60 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,840.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00391885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00113940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.00807625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00663309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00235228 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

