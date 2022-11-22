Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMBOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on November 28th

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

