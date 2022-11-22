Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.94 million-$771.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.35 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of GES traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guess’ by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

