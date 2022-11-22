Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Guess’ Price Performance

GES stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Insider Activity at Guess’

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Guess’ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Guess’ by 17.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

