Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.32 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
NYSE GES traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.
In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
