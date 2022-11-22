Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,365,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,920,325 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $280,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

