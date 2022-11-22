Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 4.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.53. 68,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,838,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,201,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $18,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 3,426,471 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,098,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

