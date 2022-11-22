Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading 6.1% Higher

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.00. 25,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 912,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Harsco Trading Up 7.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
