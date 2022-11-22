Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading 6.1% Higher

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.00. 25,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 912,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

About Harsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Harsco by 969.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 940.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

