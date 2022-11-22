Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,994 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.