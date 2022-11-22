Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 232,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,686,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -74.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

