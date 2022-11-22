Hedera Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.58 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Hedera has a total market cap of $901.70 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022848 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0457546 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $21,000,355.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

