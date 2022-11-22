HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis Acquires 42,202 Shares

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) President Michael L. Hollis purchased 42,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $926,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,353.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. 137,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,316. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.70. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

