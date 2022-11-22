Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties makes up about 0.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 102.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

