Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $147,903.33 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

