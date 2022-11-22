Howard Dvorkin Purchases 10,000 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,872,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,522.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of FPAY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 99,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered FlexShopper from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FlexShopper to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.