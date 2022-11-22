Humanscape Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Humanscape has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

