HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.84. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1,963 shares trading hands.
HCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 3.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
