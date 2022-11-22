HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.84. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1,963 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.