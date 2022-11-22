indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,281 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $167,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,465.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,200. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

INDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

