IndiGG (INDI) Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 26% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $297,589.60 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

