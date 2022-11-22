Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) versus Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 46.32% 5.68% 3.62% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Ingenia Communities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 14.17 $95.72 million $0.98 23.39 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Ingenia Communities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ingenia Communities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Ingenia Communities Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Ingenia Communities Group

(Get Rating)

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on over 5,000 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do. In addition to the Group's on balance sheet portfolio of 61 communities, Ingenia's portfolio includes: two greenfield lifestyle community developments owned through a development Joint Venture with Sun Communities, Inc (NYSE: SUI); and nine established communities (plus one development asset) through the Group's managed funds. In addition to ownership interests in the JV and funds, Ingenia receives fees as manager and developer of these entities. The Group is supported by over 3,500 investors and has 700 employees dedicated to creating community for our residents and guests.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.