Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 10%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) was up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 38,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 323,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Inomin Mines Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.