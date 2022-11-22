Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Buys 50 Shares of Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,724 ($44.03) per share, with a total value of £1,862 ($2,201.73).

Bruce Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Bruce Hiscock sold 204 shares of Bioventix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,341 ($39.51), for a total value of £6,815.64 ($8,059.17).

Bioventix Price Performance

BVXP stock opened at GBX 3,622 ($42.83) on Tuesday. Bioventix PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,880 ($34.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,800 ($44.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £188.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,936.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,385.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,445.46.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

Bioventix Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a GBX 100 ($1.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $52.00. Bioventix’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

(Get Rating)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Further Reading

