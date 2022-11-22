Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Buys 61,334 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 61,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
GoHealth Trading Up 9.7 %
GoHealth stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 200,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,122. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.