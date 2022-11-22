Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Buys 61,334 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 61,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoHealth Trading Up 9.7 %

GoHealth stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 200,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,122. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.