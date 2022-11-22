Insider Buying: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) CEO William Gross purchased 50,000 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE HLGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 797,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $16.35.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
