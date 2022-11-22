Insider Buying: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) CEO William Gross purchased 50,000 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heliogen Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HLGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 797,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $16.35.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heliogen by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at about $3,945,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.