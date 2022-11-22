Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) Director Mark Phillip Laven bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 394,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,700.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Phillip Laven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Mark Phillip Laven bought 7,500 shares of Latham Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,350.00.

SWIM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 738,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

