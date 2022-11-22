Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) Director Mark Phillip Laven bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 394,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,700.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Phillip Laven also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Mark Phillip Laven bought 7,500 shares of Latham Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,350.00.
Latham Group Price Performance
SWIM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 738,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.