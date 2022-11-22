Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Sells 1,847 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 772,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

