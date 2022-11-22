Insider Selling: ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) CEO Sells 14,339 Shares of Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 14,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $54,774.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GWH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 76,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,899. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

