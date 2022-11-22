Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $698,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $650,970.00.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.
Inari Medical Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 404,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,469. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
