Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $698,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $650,970.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 404,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,469. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

