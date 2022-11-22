Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Sells 25,831 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $80,334.41. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quotient Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 748,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,926. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 227.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Quotient Technology

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

