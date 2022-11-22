Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00.

SWAV stock traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.21. 395,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,944. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

