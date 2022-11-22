Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Sells 77,691 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SMG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. 865,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,309. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -33.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.