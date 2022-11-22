Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Insider Sells 6,018 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) insider June Morris sold 6,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $19,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

June Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, June Morris sold 2,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $7,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, June Morris sold 2,245 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,857.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, June Morris sold 973 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $3,784.97.

On Monday, August 29th, June Morris sold 1,353 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $5,181.99.

On Thursday, August 25th, June Morris sold 1,015 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $4,191.95.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 259,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,577. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 102,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1,327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

