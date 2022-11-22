Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys Shares of 10,000 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 619.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 372,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $1,471,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

The Container Store Group stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $226.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

