Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.