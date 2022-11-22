Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $247,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

