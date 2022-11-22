Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $264,000 Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.29% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

