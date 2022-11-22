Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases Shares of 9,330 First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

FTXN stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

